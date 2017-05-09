Fiji Time: 3:54 PM on Tuesday 9 May

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Mill will not be fixed, says PM

Repeka Nasiko
Tuesday, May 09, 2017

PRIME Minister Voreqe Bainimarama told canefarmers in Rakiraki yesterday not to listen to politicians who were spreading misinformation and causing confusion.

While speaking to concerned sugarcane farmers in Rakiraki yesterday, he said the Penang mill would not be repaired despite what a few politicians were saying.

He said canegrowers would be looked after by Government and the Fiji Sugar Corporation.

Mr Bainimarama said sugarcane farmers should not be involved in politics.

He maintained the Penang Mill would not be repaired or salvaged by Government.

Mr Bainimarama said the derelict mill would cost millions to fix.

Fiji Sugar Corporation chief executive officer Graham Clark said the decision regarding the Penang mill was not taken lightly.

"The mill is very old and it would take a lot of money to repair and restart that factory and we would much rather take that money and invest it where it will give us a good return," he said.

"That is the challenge that we have been given which the prime minister has taken up and we are working on that challenge right now.

"Our commitment at FSC is to support the community here in Rakiraki."








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65840.6394
JPY 55.068952.0689
GBP 0.37030.3623
EUR 0.44000.4280
NZD 0.70290.6699
AUD 0.65430.6293
USD 0.48290.4659

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 09th, May, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Mill will not be fixed, says PM
  2. Ballasting error blamed for capsize
  3. Fijians safe
  4. Father, son in manslaughter trial
  5. Duo return to study
  6. Diabetics 'refusing' medicine
  7. FSC looks for new mill site
  8. Soldiers trained on human rights, gender issues
  9. Fijians go down fighting in Sydney
  10. $17m road upgrade bill

Top Stories this Week

  1. Cyclone Donna, will bring strong winds over Fiji waters Wednesday (03 May)
  2. Mother's Day date change confusion Monday (08 May)
  3. $140m investment Friday (05 May)
  4. A mum's fear Monday (08 May)
  5. Invoicing scam Monday (08 May)
  6. Container ship sinks Saturday (06 May)
  7. From Ra to Europe Monday (08 May)
  8. Study in military law Monday (08 May)
  9. Katonibau out of 7s Friday (05 May)
  10. Government seeks Vanua blessing for expo Wednesday (03 May)