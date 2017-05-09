Mill will not be fixed, says PM

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama speaks to an audience at an informal 'talanoa' session in Rakiraki yesterday. Picture: REINAL CHAND

PRIME Minister Voreqe Bainimarama told canefarmers in Rakiraki yesterday not to listen to politicians who were spreading misinformation and causing confusion.

While speaking to concerned sugarcane farmers in Rakiraki yesterday, he said the Penang mill would not be repaired despite what a few politicians were saying.

He said canegrowers would be looked after by Government and the Fiji Sugar Corporation.

Mr Bainimarama said sugarcane farmers should not be involved in politics.

He maintained the Penang Mill would not be repaired or salvaged by Government.

Mr Bainimarama said the derelict mill would cost millions to fix.

Fiji Sugar Corporation chief executive officer Graham Clark said the decision regarding the Penang mill was not taken lightly.

"The mill is very old and it would take a lot of money to repair and restart that factory and we would much rather take that money and invest it where it will give us a good return," he said.

"That is the challenge that we have been given which the prime minister has taken up and we are working on that challenge right now.

"Our commitment at FSC is to support the community here in Rakiraki."