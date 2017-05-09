FLOTSAM AND JETSAM

/ Front page / News

THOSE living in the city are always grateful to family that return or come in from the islands, bringing with them sacks of coconuts, root crops and seafood.

Beachcomber was told the story of a lady who gathered her nephews and went down to the wharf to wait for relatives.

As the passengers disembarked, she struck up a conversation with another woman there to see relatives as well.

She asked her nephews to go into the vessel and lift out the sacks of coconuts brought from the village.

After the 10th sack, the woman began laughing and said "Man I feel bad, I told my nephews I only had five sacks but there are actually 40 in there and now they can't stop because I'm their aunty and they can't say no to me."

Beachcomber can only hope the boys were rewarded for their hard work.