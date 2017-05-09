Fiji Time: 3:54 PM on Tuesday 9 May

Diabetics 'refusing' medicine

Mere Naleba
Tuesday, May 09, 2017

HEALTH Minister Rosy Akbar says it is disturbing to learn that diabetics are choosing not to take medication to help treat the disease.

Ms Akbar, while speaking at the opening of the Research and Journalism Wellness in Primary Health Care Settings Workshop, shared the story told to her by a nurse stationed at a health centre at Levuka on Ovalau Island.

She said during her tour of Bureta Village health centre last week, she was informed by the nurse of how certain diabetic patients were choosing not to take their medications.

Ms Akbar said the knowledge of the nurse knowing how many diabetic patients there were in her community impressed her, but knowing that diabetic patients now had a choice not to take medication was disturbing. "I was also greatly disturbed to learn that many people who have diabetes choose not to take the medications that could easily manage and control their illness," she said.

"Why is it that people choose not to take essential medicines when the Government provides them free of charge? Why are some people willing to allow their health to gradually deteriorate and condemn themselves to a shorter life, to a life that is possibly beset by discomfort and disability?"

She said people who refused medical help were creating an additional burden to health services and the economy.

Ms Akbar said there was only so much the ministry could do and the onus was on every Fijian to contribute to healthy living.

"We can help, as the nurses of Bureta do, but we need to work in partnership with patients and the wider community," she said.








