Soldiers trained on human rights, gender issues

+ Enlarge this image Republic of the Fiji Military Forces chief-of-staff Colonel Jone Kalouniwai with Minister for Women Mereseini Vuniwaqa during the Gender, Violence Against Women and Human Rights Training at the Pearl Resort & Spa at Pacific Harbour in Deuba yesterday. Pic

WOMEN play an important role in the military, says Minister for Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation Mereseini Vuniwaqa.

She made these comments while officially opening the Gender, Violence Against Women and Human Rights Training for the Republic of Fiji Military Forces (RFMF) at the Pearl Resort in Pacific Harbour yesterday.

Mrs Vuniwaqa said the RFMF had the overall responsibility under section 131 of the Constitution to ensure at all times the security, defence and wellbeing of all Fijians.

She said the national population ratio of 49 per cent females to 51 per cent males meant it was important to include gender mainstreaming in all of the RFMF's operational and administrative agendas.

"This constitutional mandate will become even more of a challenge if we were to consider that the male to female ratio of soldiers in the RFMF is now approximately 1:10, compared to around 1:26, 10 years ago," Mrs Vuniwaqa said.

"This ratio becomes even more skewered if we are to consider those females who are in positions of leadership and who actually influence decision making in the military. With these statistics, training on gender becomes very critical for the military."

She said it was important for male soldiers to be attuned to gender issues.

"As peacekeepers and as a key national human resource during times of disaster, military personnel may become the first persons to come in contact with women who are in need of humanitarian and protective assistance," Mrs Vuniwaqa said.

RFMF chief-of-staff Colonel Jone Kalouniwai said the RFMF had always been a male-dominated institution and there was a need for the force to start moving and recognising the various gender issues that would help the RFMF evolve.