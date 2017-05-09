Fiji Time: 3:54 PM on Tuesday 9 May

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Fijians safe

Mere Naleba
Tuesday, May 09, 2017

FIJIANS living in Port Vila, Vanuatu, are safe as the Category 5 Tropical Cyclone Donna battered islands in the country yesterday.

The storm is said to be the worst to hit any South Pacific island this year, recording average wind speeds of 260km/hr.

Fijian national and Port Vila resident Waisea Tabua said Fijians in Shefa Province, which included Port Vila, were safe.

"At the moment people are just preparing for TC Donna. People are securing their houses — I can hear the sound of hammering. The shops are closed; we've been advised that schools will be closed for today (yesterday) until further notice," Mr Tabua said.

"People have been advised to stay at home. As of yesterday I've seen police vehicles roaming the streets and residential areas just to ensure that people are safe."

He said strong winds and non-stop heavy rain were being experienced in Port Vila since Saturday, with winds picking up speed as of yesterday.

"Authorities have advised people to stay indoors, secure houses and listen to advice and updates on TC Donna on radio and text messages on mobile. I've contacted few Fijians here in Port Vila and they are safe," he said.

Another resident Michelle Wilson said people were preparing well as the monster storm was believed to be headed to Port Vila. "We are all fine, normal preparations have been going on in Port Vila as Donna heads our way. Schools are closed, most businesses have been shut down," she said.

Meanwhile, Fiji's High Commission to Papua New Guinea, which is a consulate mission to Vanuatu, said yesterday the office was still awaiting reports from Vanuatu.

"We have about 200 Fijians living in Vanuatu, of which many are students, right now we're still waiting for an update from there (Vanuatu)," first secretary Viliame Mataitini said. "But from the cyclone path we're seeing here, Port Vila is not in its direct path."

The University of the South Pacific said its Emalus campus was closed yesterday and would remain closed today due to adverse effects of the storm.

"The university would like to confirm that all students in Vanuatu are safe. Students and staff are advised to stay indoors and take all precautionary measures."








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65840.6394
JPY 55.068952.0689
GBP 0.37030.3623
EUR 0.44000.4280
NZD 0.70290.6699
AUD 0.65430.6293
USD 0.48290.4659

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 09th, May, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Mill will not be fixed, says PM
  2. Ballasting error blamed for capsize
  3. Fijians safe
  4. Father, son in manslaughter trial
  5. Duo return to study
  6. Diabetics 'refusing' medicine
  7. FSC looks for new mill site
  8. Soldiers trained on human rights, gender issues
  9. Fijians go down fighting in Sydney
  10. $17m road upgrade bill

Top Stories this Week

  1. Cyclone Donna, will bring strong winds over Fiji waters Wednesday (03 May)
  2. Mother's Day date change confusion Monday (08 May)
  3. $140m investment Friday (05 May)
  4. A mum's fear Monday (08 May)
  5. Invoicing scam Monday (08 May)
  6. Container ship sinks Saturday (06 May)
  7. From Ra to Europe Monday (08 May)
  8. Study in military law Monday (08 May)
  9. Katonibau out of 7s Friday (05 May)
  10. Government seeks Vanua blessing for expo Wednesday (03 May)