Fijians safe

FIJIANS living in Port Vila, Vanuatu, are safe as the Category 5 Tropical Cyclone Donna battered islands in the country yesterday.

The storm is said to be the worst to hit any South Pacific island this year, recording average wind speeds of 260km/hr.

Fijian national and Port Vila resident Waisea Tabua said Fijians in Shefa Province, which included Port Vila, were safe.

"At the moment people are just preparing for TC Donna. People are securing their houses — I can hear the sound of hammering. The shops are closed; we've been advised that schools will be closed for today (yesterday) until further notice," Mr Tabua said.

"People have been advised to stay at home. As of yesterday I've seen police vehicles roaming the streets and residential areas just to ensure that people are safe."

He said strong winds and non-stop heavy rain were being experienced in Port Vila since Saturday, with winds picking up speed as of yesterday.

"Authorities have advised people to stay indoors, secure houses and listen to advice and updates on TC Donna on radio and text messages on mobile. I've contacted few Fijians here in Port Vila and they are safe," he said.

Another resident Michelle Wilson said people were preparing well as the monster storm was believed to be headed to Port Vila. "We are all fine, normal preparations have been going on in Port Vila as Donna heads our way. Schools are closed, most businesses have been shut down," she said.

Meanwhile, Fiji's High Commission to Papua New Guinea, which is a consulate mission to Vanuatu, said yesterday the office was still awaiting reports from Vanuatu.

"We have about 200 Fijians living in Vanuatu, of which many are students, right now we're still waiting for an update from there (Vanuatu)," first secretary Viliame Mataitini said. "But from the cyclone path we're seeing here, Port Vila is not in its direct path."

The University of the South Pacific said its Emalus campus was closed yesterday and would remain closed today due to adverse effects of the storm.

"The university would like to confirm that all students in Vanuatu are safe. Students and staff are advised to stay indoors and take all precautionary measures."