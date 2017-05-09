Fiji Time: 3:54 PM on Tuesday 9 May

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Fiji marks World Red Cross Day

Alisi Vucago
Tuesday, May 09, 2017

MEMBERS of the public showed up in large numbers to celebrate World Red Cross Day which took place at Ratu Sukuna Park, Suva yesterday.

World Red Cross Day is celebrated on May 8 to commemorate the birthday of the founder of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) Henry Dunant who was born on May 8, 1828.

Fiji Red Cross Society director general Filipe Nainoca said it was a privilege to remember the occasion as Fiji was one of the first countries in the world to celebrate the work Red Cross volunteers carried out on a global scale.

For the first time ever, FRCS conducted a blood drive yesterday to signify World Red Cross Day.

Mr Nainoca said people would always be in need of blood in every country as it signified a donation of life.

"In Fiji we advocate for blood donation but this year for the first time, we are collecting blood," he said.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65840.6394
JPY 55.068952.0689
GBP 0.37030.3623
EUR 0.44000.4280
NZD 0.70290.6699
AUD 0.65430.6293
USD 0.48290.4659

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 09th, May, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Mill will not be fixed, says PM
  2. Ballasting error blamed for capsize
  3. Fijians safe
  4. Father, son in manslaughter trial
  5. Duo return to study
  6. Diabetics 'refusing' medicine
  7. FSC looks for new mill site
  8. Soldiers trained on human rights, gender issues
  9. Fijians go down fighting in Sydney
  10. $17m road upgrade bill

Top Stories this Week

  1. Cyclone Donna, will bring strong winds over Fiji waters Wednesday (03 May)
  2. Mother's Day date change confusion Monday (08 May)
  3. $140m investment Friday (05 May)
  4. A mum's fear Monday (08 May)
  5. Invoicing scam Monday (08 May)
  6. Container ship sinks Saturday (06 May)
  7. From Ra to Europe Monday (08 May)
  8. Study in military law Monday (08 May)
  9. Katonibau out of 7s Friday (05 May)
  10. Government seeks Vanua blessing for expo Wednesday (03 May)