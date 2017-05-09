Fiji marks World Red Cross Day

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Staff members of Fiji Red Cross Society celebrate World Red Cross Day at Ratu Sukuna Park in Suva yesterday. Picture: JOVESA NAISUA

MEMBERS of the public showed up in large numbers to celebrate World Red Cross Day which took place at Ratu Sukuna Park, Suva yesterday.

World Red Cross Day is celebrated on May 8 to commemorate the birthday of the founder of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) Henry Dunant who was born on May 8, 1828.

Fiji Red Cross Society director general Filipe Nainoca said it was a privilege to remember the occasion as Fiji was one of the first countries in the world to celebrate the work Red Cross volunteers carried out on a global scale.

For the first time ever, FRCS conducted a blood drive yesterday to signify World Red Cross Day.

Mr Nainoca said people would always be in need of blood in every country as it signified a donation of life.

"In Fiji we advocate for blood donation but this year for the first time, we are collecting blood," he said.