Fiji Time: 7:30 PM on Monday 8 May

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Manslaughter trial begins in Suva

AQELA SUSU
Monday, May 08, 2017

Update: 6:47PM THE trial for five men who allegedly caused the death of a 36-year-old man of Nadonumai in Lami started at the High Court in Suva today.

Sekope Toduadua and his son, Sekope Sivoduadua Toduadua are charged with Josese Tawake, Netani Vakelo and James Netani with one count of manslaughter.

The five were alleged to have caused the death of Savenaca Masi on September 25, 2014.

The alleged offence took place on the afternoon of the said date when the victim was intoxicated.

It is alleged that Mr Masi went to his sister-in-law's house where a scuffle broke out between him and the five accused persons.

The trial continues before Justice Perera tomorrow.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65780.6388
JPY 55.047152.0471
GBP 0.36990.3619
EUR 0.43690.4249
NZD 0.70400.6710
AUD 0.65300.6280
USD 0.48380.4668

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 08th, May, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Mother's Day date change confusion
  2. A mum's fear
  3. Sayed-Khaiyum: Painfully slow response from GCF
  4. From Ra to Europe
  5. Tourism focus
  6. Study in military law
  7. Invoicing scam
  8. 'Section 24 violates' claims human rights lawyer
  9. 'Pernicious' Bill
  10. Concern for environment over possible oil spills

Top Stories this Week

  1. Forging a special bond Tuesday (02 May)
  2. Cyclone Donna, will bring strong winds over Fiji waters Wednesday (03 May)
  3. SPEAKER: No links to FijiFirst Tuesday (02 May)
  4. $140m investment Friday (05 May)
  5. Have a say Tuesday (02 May)
  6. Minister not aware of underwater discovery Tuesday (02 May)
  7. Bus crashes into parked car Tuesday (02 May)
  8. Container ship sinks Saturday (06 May)
  9. Miss Fiji for Miss World Tuesday (02 May)
  10. Mother's Day date change confusion Monday (08 May)