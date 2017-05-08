Manslaughter trial begins in Suva

/ Front page / News

Update: 6:47PM THE trial for five men who allegedly caused the death of a 36-year-old man of Nadonumai in Lami started at the High Court in Suva today.

Sekope Toduadua and his son, Sekope Sivoduadua Toduadua are charged with Josese Tawake, Netani Vakelo and James Netani with one count of manslaughter.

The five were alleged to have caused the death of Savenaca Masi on September 25, 2014.

The alleged offence took place on the afternoon of the said date when the victim was intoxicated.

It is alleged that Mr Masi went to his sister-in-law's house where a scuffle broke out between him and the five accused persons.

The trial continues before Justice Perera tomorrow.