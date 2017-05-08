Parents urged to support their children

Update: 6:15PM PARENTS have been urged to support their children mentally, emotionally and morally so that they are fully prepared for their educational demands.
Education
Minister, Dr Mahendra Reddy made this statement ahead of the start of the new
school terms tomorrow.
He
requested parents to be actively involved in their children's education from
the first day.
"Speak to
your child about their feelings, expectations, and issues affecting them and
their plans for the year," Dr Reddy said.
He has also
encouraged all teachers and school heads to ensure that all classrooms and
other services were ready for the children.