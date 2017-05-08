Fiji Time: 7:30 PM on Monday 8 May

Parents urged to support their children

AQELA SUSU
Monday, May 08, 2017

Update: 6:15PM PARENTS have been urged to support their children mentally, emotionally and morally so that they are fully prepared for their educational demands.

Education Minister, Dr Mahendra Reddy made this statement ahead of the start of the new school terms tomorrow.

He requested parents to be actively involved in their children's education from the first day.

"Speak to your child about their feelings, expectations, and issues affecting them and their plans for the year," Dr Reddy said.

He has also encouraged all teachers and school heads to ensure that all classrooms and other services were ready for the children.








