Fiji Time: 7:30 PM on Monday 8 May

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Teams register for provincial rugby zone

SERAFINA SILAITOGA
Monday, May 08, 2017

Update: 6:13PM TWELVE rugby clubs have registered for the newly formed Macuata South Rugby Zone.

The zone, which includes the four districts of Seaqaqa, Sasa, Macuata and Dreketi was formed to feed the Macuata provincial team for the Skipper Cup season.

Zone secretary Charles Fremlin said the support from villages and traditional leaders has been outstanding.

"This is the first time for the area of Seaqaqa to actually have a rugby body under the Macuata Rugby Union and we have received overwhelming support from the villagers," he said.

"Since our formation in January this year, we have managed to feed the Macuata rugby team with a few players and we has seen a lot of talented players but need guidance."

The zone has organised weekend club games in Seaqaqa to fund its operational costs.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65780.6388
JPY 55.047152.0471
GBP 0.36990.3619
EUR 0.43690.4249
NZD 0.70400.6710
AUD 0.65300.6280
USD 0.48380.4668

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 08th, May, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Mother's Day date change confusion
  2. A mum's fear
  3. Sayed-Khaiyum: Painfully slow response from GCF
  4. From Ra to Europe
  5. Tourism focus
  6. Study in military law
  7. Invoicing scam
  8. 'Section 24 violates' claims human rights lawyer
  9. 'Pernicious' Bill
  10. Concern for environment over possible oil spills

Top Stories this Week

  1. Forging a special bond Tuesday (02 May)
  2. Cyclone Donna, will bring strong winds over Fiji waters Wednesday (03 May)
  3. SPEAKER: No links to FijiFirst Tuesday (02 May)
  4. $140m investment Friday (05 May)
  5. Have a say Tuesday (02 May)
  6. Minister not aware of underwater discovery Tuesday (02 May)
  7. Bus crashes into parked car Tuesday (02 May)
  8. Container ship sinks Saturday (06 May)
  9. Miss Fiji for Miss World Tuesday (02 May)
  10. Mother's Day date change confusion Monday (08 May)