Teams register for provincial rugby zone

Update: 6:13PM TWELVE rugby clubs have registered for the newly formed Macuata South Rugby Zone.
The zone,
which includes the four districts of Seaqaqa, Sasa, Macuata and Dreketi was
formed to feed the Macuata provincial team for the Skipper Cup season.
Zone
secretary Charles Fremlin said the support from villages and traditional
leaders has been outstanding.
"This is
the first time for the area of Seaqaqa to actually have a rugby body under the
Macuata Rugby Union and we have received overwhelming support from the
villagers," he said.
"Since our
formation in January this year, we have managed to feed the Macuata rugby team
with a few players and we has seen a lot of talented players but need
guidance."
The zone
has organised weekend club games in Seaqaqa to fund its operational costs.