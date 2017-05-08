QVS U18 end up in 5th position

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image The Queen Victoria School under 18 team was ranked fifth place in the Sannix World Youth Championship in Japan. Picture: SUPPLIED

QUEEN Victoria School under 18 team was ranked fifth place in the Sannix World Youth Championship in Japan.

The reigning Deans champion defeated Hanley College from England 17-10 to qualify for the quarterfinal but went down to Tokai University of Japan 29-26.

In the playoffs the boys from Vulinitu won against South Africa to claim fifth place.

Manager Dan Domoni said it was a good exposure for the players.

"We had top high schools team from Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, England and Japan and it was good to see the boys play their hearts out," Domoni said.

"They improved their techniques and speed that led to their victory.

"Now that they have tasted International games we're ready to play our first game for the Eastern Zone championship against St John this weekend," he said.

The team arrived today.