QVS U18 end up in 5th position

Update: 6:11PM QUEEN Victoria School under 18 team was ranked fifth place in the Sannix World Youth Championship in Japan.
The reigning
Deans champion defeated Hanley College from England 17-10 to qualify for the
quarterfinal but went down to Tokai University of Japan 29-26.
In the playoffs
the boys from Vulinitu won against South Africa to claim fifth place.
Manager Dan
Domoni said it was a good exposure for the players.
"We had top high
schools team from Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, England and Japan and
it was good to see the boys play their hearts out," Domoni said.
"They improved
their techniques and speed that led to their victory.
"Now that they
have tasted International games we're ready to play our first game for the
Eastern Zone championship against St John this weekend," he said.
The team arrived
today.