Fiji Time: 7:29 PM on Monday 8 May

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

QVS U18 end up in 5th position

PAULINI RATULAILAI
Monday, May 08, 2017

Update: 6:11PM QUEEN Victoria School under 18 team was ranked fifth place in the Sannix World Youth Championship in Japan.

The reigning Deans champion defeated Hanley College from England 17-10 to qualify for the quarterfinal but went down to Tokai University of Japan 29-26.

In the playoffs the boys from Vulinitu won against South Africa to claim fifth place.

Manager Dan Domoni said it was a good exposure for the players.

"We had top high schools team from Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, England and Japan and it was good to see the boys play their hearts out," Domoni said.

"They improved their techniques and speed that led to their victory.

"Now that they have tasted International games we're ready to play our first game for the Eastern Zone championship against St John this weekend," he said.

The team arrived today.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65780.6388
JPY 55.047152.0471
GBP 0.36990.3619
EUR 0.43690.4249
NZD 0.70400.6710
AUD 0.65300.6280
USD 0.48380.4668

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 08th, May, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Mother's Day date change confusion
  2. A mum's fear
  3. Sayed-Khaiyum: Painfully slow response from GCF
  4. From Ra to Europe
  5. Tourism focus
  6. Study in military law
  7. Invoicing scam
  8. 'Section 24 violates' claims human rights lawyer
  9. 'Pernicious' Bill
  10. Concern for environment over possible oil spills

Top Stories this Week

  1. Forging a special bond Tuesday (02 May)
  2. Cyclone Donna, will bring strong winds over Fiji waters Wednesday (03 May)
  3. SPEAKER: No links to FijiFirst Tuesday (02 May)
  4. $140m investment Friday (05 May)
  5. Have a say Tuesday (02 May)
  6. Minister not aware of underwater discovery Tuesday (02 May)
  7. Bus crashes into parked car Tuesday (02 May)
  8. Container ship sinks Saturday (06 May)
  9. Miss Fiji for Miss World Tuesday (02 May)
  10. Mother's Day date change confusion Monday (08 May)