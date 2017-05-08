Ministry working closing with school managers

/ Front page / News

Update: 6:06PM THE Education Ministry is working closely with school managers to improve the delivery of education across the country.

This was confirmed by the Education Minister, Dr Mahendra Reddy in a statement by the ministry.

Dr Reddy said there was constant interaction between the school managers and the ministry would continue to discuss issues aimed at improving the quality of education.

"The workshops for the Fiji National Council of School Management are currently in progress," Dr Reddy said.