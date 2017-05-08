Ministry working closing with school managers

Update: 6:06PM THE Education Ministry is working closely with school managers to improve the delivery of education across the country.
This was confirmed by the Education Minister, Dr Mahendra Reddy in a statement by the ministry.
Dr Reddy said there was constant interaction between the school managers and
the ministry would continue to discuss issues aimed at improving the quality of
education.
"The
workshops for the Fiji National Council of School Management are currently in
progress," Dr Reddy said.