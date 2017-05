/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Aspiring homeowners at the new Lagilagi Housing estate at Raiwai in Suva. Picture: File

Update: 5:58PM SEVENTY families are expected to benefit from the second phase of the Lagilagi Housing project.

People's Community Network (PCN) National Director, Semiti Qalowasa said works on the second phase started last week.

"It's starting again but we are hoping to complete it in another eight or nine weeks' time," Mr Qalowasa said.