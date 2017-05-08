Fiji Time: 7:29 PM on Monday 8 May

Mother pleads with court for son's release

LUKE RAWALAI
Monday, May 08, 2017

Update: 5:48PM AN emotional mother of nine pleaded with the High Court in Labasa today for the release of her son after losing her elder son earlier.

 Ana Valemasi, 62, gave mitigating submisions on behalf of her son, Tomasi Waibuka who was convicted for murdering his brother following a heated argument on Taveuni in 2015.

Ms Valemasi said Waibuka supported her and his siblings since her elder son passed away.

Waibuka's uncle Alusio Waibuta also gave his statement in court today.

Appearing before Justice Paul Madigan today Waibuta has been further remanded into police custody to reappear for sentencing at the Labasa High Court tomorrow.

Earlier, assessors at the trial found Mr Waibuta not guilty to the charge








