FHL's nine-month profits up 29 percent

MANASA KALOUNIVITI
Monday, May 08, 2017

Update: 5:41PM THE Fijian Holdings Group, in a press release issued through the South Pacific Stock Exchange this afternoon, said its group pre-tax profits for the nine-month period ended 31 March, 2017, had increased by 29 per cent.

This was after the unaudited accounts for the period showed a pre-tax profit of $18.6 million compared to $15.9m achieved for the same period last year.

Group chairman Adrian Sofield said the companies in the group had performed well because of the positive economic outlook.

"The overall group position is in line with budgets for the 2017 financial year and expectations are high to meet the closing targets set for the current financial year," he said.

Mr Sofield said the major revenue contributions came from Basic Industries and Pacific Cement with the high demand for construction materials over the last quarter.








