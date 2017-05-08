FHL's nine-month profits up 29 percent

Update: 5:41PM THE Fijian Holdings Group, in a press release issued through the South Pacific Stock Exchange this afternoon, said its group pre-tax profits for the nine-month period ended 31 March, 2017, had increased by 29 per cent.
This was
after the unaudited accounts for the period showed a pre-tax profit of $18.6
million compared to $15.9m achieved for the same period last year.
Group
chairman Adrian Sofield said the companies in the group had performed well
because of the positive economic outlook.
"The
overall group position is in line with budgets for the 2017 financial year and
expectations are high to meet the closing targets set for the current financial
year," he said.
Mr Sofield
said the major revenue contributions came from Basic Industries and Pacific
Cement with the high demand for construction materials over the last quarter.