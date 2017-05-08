Envoy determined of continued partnership

Update: 5:39PM NEW Zealand's High Commissioner to Fiji Mark Ramsden is determined that the Fiji Revenue and Customs Authority (FRCA) will continue its partnership with the New Zealand Customs Service (NZCS).
He stated
this during the opening ceremony of the Pacific Leadership Program (PLP) in
Suva today.
He said the
partnership formed is to ensure that expertise is shared regionally and
collaborative projects are developed.
PLP was initiated in 2012 as an opportunity for members of customs services
from across the Pacific to build on their knowledge and expertise on becoming
great leaders and decision makers in the workplace.
The workshop is conducted by NZCS and a private training provider brought in
from New Zealand.
Mr Ramsden
said NZCS had a lot of shared interests
around customs as countries in the Pacific also shared the same risks in
customs.