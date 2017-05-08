Envoy determined of continued partnership

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image 2017 Pacific Leadership Program facilitator Michelle McCormack speaking to the participants of the program at the FRCA headquarters in Suva today. Picture: JOVESA NAISUA

Update: 5:39PM NEW Zealand's High Commissioner to Fiji Mark Ramsden is determined that the Fiji Revenue and Customs Authority (FRCA) will continue its partnership with the New Zealand Customs Service (NZCS).

He stated this during the opening ceremony of the Pacific Leadership Program (PLP) in Suva today.

He said the partnership formed is to ensure that expertise is shared regionally and collaborative projects are developed.

PLP was initiated in 2012 as an opportunity for members of customs services from across the Pacific to build on their knowledge and expertise on becoming great leaders and decision makers in the workplace.

The workshop is conducted by NZCS and a private training provider brought in from New Zealand.

Mr Ramsden said NZCS had a lot of shared interests around customs as countries in the Pacific also shared the same risks in customs.