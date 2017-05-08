WWF learn to be better prepared after a disaster

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image A group part of the practical component of using VHF walk-a-talkies during the workshop. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 5:30PM THE Emergency Response Training (ERT) workshop has helped the staff of World Wildlife Fund - Pacific to be better prepared after a natural or man-made disaster.

WWF-Pacific Disaster Risk Reduction Climate Change Officer, Sanivalati Tubuna said Tropical Cyclone (TC) Winston revealed the urgent need for the organization to not only support the organization's project communities prepare for natural resources.

But to safe guard the long term productivity of protected areas and investment in conservation and community development work.

"Knowing that we have now trained people who are able to better respond to disaster particularly to our partner communities is a big achievement," Mr Tubuna said.

"This will help in planning, designing and executing our disaster response plan much more effectively," he said.

The ERT workshop which was facilitated by the Fiji Red Cross Society (FRCS).