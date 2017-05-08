Fiji Time: 7:30 PM on Monday 8 May

UniFiji to conduct second climate change awareness

TALEBULA KATE
Monday, May 08, 2017

Update: 4:57PM THE University of Fiji (UniFiji) will be hosting the second awareness session on the impacts of climate change on the Small Island Developing States this Wednesday.

UniFiji recognizes the importance of Fiji�s Presidency of COP23 and the awareness session which is organized by the School of Science and Technology is part of a monthly awareness campaign until the COP23 meeting in November.

Priyatma Singh, from the Department of Science said the session would be conducted by Herve Damlamian from South Pacific Community (SPC) who is a senior specialist at the Oceanographic from SPC.

�He has vast experience in Coastal Oceanography and will be speaking on the topic of coastal hazards in the Pacific,� Ms Singh said.

She said people in the Pacific needed to be aware of the coastal hazards as sea-level rise is likely to increase coastal erosion and coastal inundation.

UniFiji will be hosting the third seminar session leading up to COP 23 and United Nations Ocean Conference� Facilitated by Department of Science in collaboration with the Pacific Islands Development Forum Secretariat (PIDF) on May 19.








