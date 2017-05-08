UniFiji to conduct second climate change awareness

Update: 4:57PM THE University of Fiji (UniFiji) will be hosting the second awareness session on the impacts of climate change on the Small Island Developing States this Wednesday.
UniFiji recognizes
the importance of Fiji�s Presidency of COP23 and the awareness session which is
organized by the School of Science and Technology is part of a monthly awareness
campaign until the COP23 meeting in November.
Priyatma
Singh, from the Department of Science said the session would be conducted by Herve
Damlamian from South Pacific Community (SPC) who is a senior specialist at the Oceanographic
from SPC.
�He has vast
experience in Coastal Oceanography and will be speaking on the topic of coastal
hazards in the Pacific,� Ms Singh said.
She said
people in the Pacific needed to be aware of the coastal hazards as sea-level
rise is likely to increase coastal erosion and coastal inundation.
UniFiji will
be hosting the third seminar session leading up to COP 23 and United Nations
Ocean Conference� Facilitated by Department of Science in collaboration with
the Pacific Islands Development Forum Secretariat (PIDF) on May 19.