Temporary bypass constructed for Taveuni bridge

+ Enlarge this image The temporary bypass road has been constructed and is in use at Naiyalayala in Taveuni. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 4:09PM A BYPASS road has been constructed and is in use at Naiyalayala in Taveuni to keep traffic moving as the Naiyalayala Bridge is closed to motorists and pedestrians.

This set up has been in place since April 24 2017.

Fiji Roads Authority (FRA) Chief Executive Officer, John Hutchinson confirmed this in a statement saying the bridge is located on South Coastal Road and that work began in April to construct the temporary bypass using double cell 900mm diameter culverts.

He said the Naiyalayala bridge will remain closed whilst FRA reviews the repair options.

"In the interim, there is access for the public to continue through on South Coastal Road and this temporary access will be maintained by FRA's maintenance contractor Fulton Hogan Hiways who maintain the Taveuni road network and are based on the island,' Mr Hutchinson said.

Mr Hutchinson said there are no indicative timelines available at this stage to advise on when the bridge will re-open.