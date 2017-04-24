Temporary bypass constructed for Taveuni bridge

Update: 4:09PM A BYPASS road has been constructed and is in use at Naiyalayala in Taveuni to keep traffic moving as the Naiyalayala Bridge is closed to motorists and pedestrians.
This set up has been in place since April 24 2017.
Fiji Roads Authority (FRA) Chief Executive Officer, John Hutchinson
confirmed this in a statement saying the bridge is located on South Coastal
Road and that work began in April to construct the temporary bypass using
double cell 900mm diameter culverts.
He said the Naiyalayala bridge will remain closed whilst FRA
reviews the repair options.
"In the interim, there is access for the public to continue
through on South Coastal Road and this temporary access will be maintained by
FRA's maintenance contractor Fulton Hogan Hiways who maintain the Taveuni road
network and are based on the island,' Mr Hutchinson said.
Mr Hutchinson said there are no indicative timelines
available at this stage to advise on when the bridge will re-open.