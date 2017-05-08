Water disruption for Nadi residents

Update: 4:04PM NADI residents will experience water supply disruptions this afternoon until 7pm.
According
to the Water Authority of Fiji, areas affected include Courts Mega, Low Cost
area, Namaka area, Denarau, Martintar, Queens road from Votualevu intersection
to Sabeto, Nasoso, Legalega, Nadi town, Kennedy Avenue, Navoci, Namotomoto,
Narewa, Sikituru, Nadi hospital, Nakurakura, Nawaka elevated areas, Aladdatta
and Kerebula.
The
interruption in supply was a result of repair works on a burst main at Low Cost
Votualevu.
Supply
is expected to be restored at 8pm.
Customers
have been advised to store water and water carts will be on standby to service
the affected areas as and when the need arises.