Fiji Time: 7:29 PM on Monday 8 May

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Water disruption for Nadi residents

TALEBULA KATE
Monday, May 08, 2017

Update: 4:04PM NADI residents will experience water supply disruptions this afternoon until 7pm.

According to the Water Authority of Fiji, areas affected include Courts Mega, Low Cost area, Namaka area, Denarau, Martintar, Queens road from Votualevu intersection to Sabeto, Nasoso, Legalega, Nadi town, Kennedy Avenue, Navoci, Namotomoto, Narewa, Sikituru, Nadi hospital, Nakurakura, Nawaka elevated areas, Aladdatta and Kerebula.

The interruption in supply was a result of repair works on a burst main at Low Cost Votualevu.

Supply is expected to be restored at 8pm.

Customers have been advised to store water and water carts will be on standby to service the affected areas as and when the need arises.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65780.6388
JPY 55.047152.0471
GBP 0.36990.3619
EUR 0.43690.4249
NZD 0.70400.6710
AUD 0.65300.6280
USD 0.48380.4668

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 08th, May, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Mother's Day date change confusion
  2. A mum's fear
  3. Sayed-Khaiyum: Painfully slow response from GCF
  4. From Ra to Europe
  5. Tourism focus
  6. Study in military law
  7. Invoicing scam
  8. 'Section 24 violates' claims human rights lawyer
  9. 'Pernicious' Bill
  10. Concern for environment over possible oil spills

Top Stories this Week

  1. Forging a special bond Tuesday (02 May)
  2. Cyclone Donna, will bring strong winds over Fiji waters Wednesday (03 May)
  3. SPEAKER: No links to FijiFirst Tuesday (02 May)
  4. $140m investment Friday (05 May)
  5. Have a say Tuesday (02 May)
  6. Minister not aware of underwater discovery Tuesday (02 May)
  7. Bus crashes into parked car Tuesday (02 May)
  8. Container ship sinks Saturday (06 May)
  9. Miss Fiji for Miss World Tuesday (02 May)
  10. Mother's Day date change confusion Monday (08 May)