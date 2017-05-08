Water disruption for Nadi residents

/ Front page / News

Update: 4:04PM NADI residents will experience water supply disruptions this afternoon until 7pm.

According to the Water Authority of Fiji, areas affected include Courts Mega, Low Cost area, Namaka area, Denarau, Martintar, Queens road from Votualevu intersection to Sabeto, Nasoso, Legalega, Nadi town, Kennedy Avenue, Navoci, Namotomoto, Narewa, Sikituru, Nadi hospital, Nakurakura, Nawaka elevated areas, Aladdatta and Kerebula.

The interruption in supply was a result of repair works on a burst main at Low Cost Votualevu.

Supply is expected to be restored at 8pm.

Customers have been advised to store water and water carts will be on standby to service the affected areas as and when the need arises.