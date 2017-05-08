Search for escapee Dutt continues

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Members of the public are urged to call Crime Stoppers on 919 if they are aware of Dutt's whereabouts. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 2:59PM THERE is still a nationwide search for Deshwar Kishore Dutt who is known for offences relating to robbery with violence, aggravated robbery, and theft.

Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro said Dutt who is also known as Amit escaped from Police custody late last month.

She said the search for the 33-year-old continues and they are again urging those who know of his whereabouts to call Crime Stoppers on 919.

"Our officers are out searching for him and any anyone with information that could assist our search is requested to contact Crime Stoppers or their nearest Police station," Ms Naisoro said.