Search for escapee Dutt continues

Update: 2:59PM THERE is still a nationwide search for Deshwar Kishore Dutt who is known for offences relating to robbery with violence, aggravated robbery, and theft.
Police
spokesperson Ana Naisoro said Dutt who is also known as Amit escaped from
Police custody late last month.
She said the
search for the 33-year-old continues and they are again urging those who know
of his whereabouts to call Crime Stoppers on 919.
"Our officers
are out searching for him and any anyone with information that could assist our
search is requested to contact Crime Stoppers or their nearest Police station,"
Ms Naisoro said.