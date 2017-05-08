Fiji Time: 7:29 PM on Monday 8 May

Search for escapee Dutt continues

TALEBULA KATE
Monday, May 08, 2017

Update: 2:59PM THERE is still a nationwide search for Deshwar Kishore Dutt who is known for offences relating to robbery with violence, aggravated robbery, and theft.

Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro said Dutt who is also known as Amit escaped from Police custody late last month.

She said the search for the 33-year-old continues and they are again urging those who know of his whereabouts to call Crime Stoppers on 919.

"Our officers are out searching for him and any anyone with information that could assist our search is requested to contact Crime Stoppers or their nearest Police station," Ms Naisoro said.








