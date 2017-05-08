Prioritize your children's needs: Police

/ Front page / News

Update: 2:46PM PARENTS and guardians have been requested to prioritize the needs of their children as they prepare for another term of school.

Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro said police officers will be out for the routine school operations from tomorrow conducting traffic duties at school zones however they will need everyone's help.

"As some will be heading back today, majority who will be resuming classes tomorrow and we are again requesting everyone's assistance in keeping them safe prior to, during and after school," Ms Naisoro said.

"The next 24 hours should be spent on talking to children about safety issues and the need to know what to do and who to turn to in the event of an emergency," she said.

She said communication is a key and is a vital aspect of safety that our children need to be reminded of at all times.