Fiji Time: 7:30 PM on Monday 8 May

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Prioritize your children's needs: Police

TALEBULA KATE
Monday, May 08, 2017

Update: 2:46PM PARENTS and guardians have been requested to prioritize the needs of their children as they prepare for another term of school.

Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro said police officers will be out for the routine school operations from tomorrow conducting traffic duties at school zones however they will need everyone's help. 

"As some will be heading back today, majority who will be resuming classes tomorrow and we are again requesting everyone's assistance in keeping them safe prior to, during and after school," Ms Naisoro said.

"The next 24 hours should be spent on talking to children about safety issues and the need to know what to do and who to turn to in the event of an emergency," she said.

She said communication is a key and is a vital aspect of safety that our children need to be reminded of at all times.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65780.6388
JPY 55.047152.0471
GBP 0.36990.3619
EUR 0.43690.4249
NZD 0.70400.6710
AUD 0.65300.6280
USD 0.48380.4668

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 08th, May, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Mother's Day date change confusion
  2. A mum's fear
  3. Sayed-Khaiyum: Painfully slow response from GCF
  4. From Ra to Europe
  5. Tourism focus
  6. Study in military law
  7. Invoicing scam
  8. 'Section 24 violates' claims human rights lawyer
  9. 'Pernicious' Bill
  10. Concern for environment over possible oil spills

Top Stories this Week

  1. Forging a special bond Tuesday (02 May)
  2. Cyclone Donna, will bring strong winds over Fiji waters Wednesday (03 May)
  3. SPEAKER: No links to FijiFirst Tuesday (02 May)
  4. $140m investment Friday (05 May)
  5. Have a say Tuesday (02 May)
  6. Minister not aware of underwater discovery Tuesday (02 May)
  7. Bus crashes into parked car Tuesday (02 May)
  8. Container ship sinks Saturday (06 May)
  9. Miss Fiji for Miss World Tuesday (02 May)
  10. Mother's Day date change confusion Monday (08 May)