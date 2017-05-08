Prioritize your children's needs: Police

Update: 2:46PM PARENTS and guardians have been requested to prioritize the needs of their children as they prepare for another term of school.
Police
spokesperson Ana Naisoro said police officers will be out for the routine school
operations from tomorrow conducting traffic duties at school zones however they
will need everyone's help.
"As some will
be heading back today, majority who will be resuming classes tomorrow and we
are again requesting everyone's assistance in keeping them safe prior to,
during and after school," Ms Naisoro said.
"The next 24
hours should be spent on talking to children about safety issues and the need
to know what to do and who to turn to in the event of an emergency," she said.
She said
communication is a key and is a vital aspect of safety that our children need to
be reminded of at all times.