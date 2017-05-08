Fiji Time: 7:29 PM on Monday 8 May

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Importance of women in military

VISHAAL KUMAR
Monday, May 08, 2017

Update: 1:54PM A FIVE day workshop on Gender, Violence against Women and Human Rights Training for the Republic Fiji Military Forces was officially opened this morning.

While opening the workshop at the Pearl Resort in Pacific Harbour the Minister for Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation, Mereseini Vuniwaqa said approximately, one in every 10 soldiers in the RFMF today were females.

"Females in the military mostly occupy non-combatant roles in the administration, logistics or support cadre, an indication of the impact of gender in the military," Mrs Vuniwaqa said.

The workshop which is a partnership between Ministry and the Fiji Women's Crisis Centre (FWCC), aims to highlight the importance of women roles in the RFMF and the need for male soldiers to be attuned to gender issues.

Director for FWCC, Shamima Ali said the workshop would provide a learning curve for those participating.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65780.6388
JPY 55.047152.0471
GBP 0.36990.3619
EUR 0.43690.4249
NZD 0.70400.6710
AUD 0.65300.6280
USD 0.48380.4668

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 08th, May, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Mother's Day date change confusion
  2. A mum's fear
  3. Sayed-Khaiyum: Painfully slow response from GCF
  4. From Ra to Europe
  5. Tourism focus
  6. Study in military law
  7. Invoicing scam
  8. 'Section 24 violates' claims human rights lawyer
  9. 'Pernicious' Bill
  10. Concern for environment over possible oil spills

Top Stories this Week

  1. Forging a special bond Tuesday (02 May)
  2. Cyclone Donna, will bring strong winds over Fiji waters Wednesday (03 May)
  3. SPEAKER: No links to FijiFirst Tuesday (02 May)
  4. $140m investment Friday (05 May)
  5. Have a say Tuesday (02 May)
  6. Minister not aware of underwater discovery Tuesday (02 May)
  7. Bus crashes into parked car Tuesday (02 May)
  8. Container ship sinks Saturday (06 May)
  9. Miss Fiji for Miss World Tuesday (02 May)
  10. Mother's Day date change confusion Monday (08 May)