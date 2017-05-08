Importance of women in military

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image RFMF Chief of Staff Colonel Ratu Jone Kalouniwai, PS for Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation Dr Joe Koroivueta and Minister Mereseini Vuniwaqa during the opening of the workshop this morning. Picture: JONACANI LALAKOBAU

Update: 1:54PM A FIVE day workshop on Gender, Violence against Women and Human Rights Training for the Republic Fiji Military Forces was officially opened this morning.

While opening the workshop at the Pearl Resort in Pacific Harbour the Minister for Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation, Mereseini Vuniwaqa said approximately, one in every 10 soldiers in the RFMF today were females.

"Females in the military mostly occupy non-combatant roles in the administration, logistics or support cadre, an indication of the impact of gender in the military," Mrs Vuniwaqa said.

The workshop which is a partnership between Ministry and the Fiji Women's Crisis Centre (FWCC), aims to highlight the importance of women roles in the RFMF and the need for male soldiers to be attuned to gender issues.

Director for FWCC, Shamima Ali said the workshop would provide a learning curve for those participating.