Workshop focused on upskilling health workers

MERE NALEBA
Monday, May 08, 2017

Update: 1:41PM MORE than 20 nutritionists, dieticians and health professionals are currently in a two day workshop titled Researching and Journalising Wellness in Primary Health Care setting.

Members of the media were only allowed to cover the opening of the workshop which was officially opened by Health Minister Rosy Akbar this morning.

The closed workshop is focused on upskilling primary health care workers on Wellness Research, Increase understanding of evidence based Primary Health Care intervention or practice as well as increase capacity on primary health care research and publication.

