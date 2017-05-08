Workshop focused on upskilling health workers

Update: 1:41PM MORE than 20 nutritionists, dieticians and health professionals are currently in a two day workshop titled Researching and Journalising Wellness in Primary Health Care setting.
Members of the media were only allowed to cover the opening
of the workshop which was officially opened by Health Minister Rosy Akbar this
morning.
The closed workshop is focused on upskilling primary health care
workers on Wellness Research, Increase understanding of evidence based Primary
Health Care intervention or practice as well as increase capacity on primary
health care research and publication.
The workshop is currently being held at the Holiday Inn, in
Suva.