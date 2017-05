/ Front page / News

Update: 1:30PM RESIDENTS living in parts of Labasa are advised to use water wisely as there will be water disruption until 3pm today.

The Water Authority of Fiji (WAF) states that the interruption in supply is a result of a burst main at Nasealevu.

The areas affected are Basoga, Vunivau, Soasoa, Vunika, Bulileka, Low Cost, Urata, Dreketi Lailai and part of Vitogo Paipai road.

