Ground breaking ceremony for multi-million dollar market

REPEKA NASIKO
Monday, May 08, 2017

Update: 1:21PM THE groundbreaking ceremony for the multi-million dollar Rakiraki Municipal Market was held today with Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama officially beginning construction work for the facility.

He said new market funded by the Australian and Fijian Government is part of the first phase of development  for Rakiraki.

He said Government contributed $2.4million to the overall $5million cost of the facility, with the Australian Government making up the balance.

He said the new building will boast more than 300 vendor stalls with an accommodation center for women.








