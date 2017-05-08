Ground breaking ceremony for multi-million dollar market

Update: 1:21PM THE groundbreaking ceremony for the multi-million dollar Rakiraki Municipal Market was held today with Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama officially beginning construction work for the facility.
He said new market funded
by the Australian and Fijian Government is part of the first phase of
development for Rakiraki.
He said Government
contributed $2.4million to the overall
$5million cost of the facility, with the Australian Government making up the
balance.
He said the new building
will boast more than 300 vendor stalls with an accommodation center for women.