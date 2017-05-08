Finite and fragile resources

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image WAF chief executive officer, Opetaia Ravai, left, presents the participation certificate to Loame Naituku from the Nakasi Seventh-day Adventist Church women's group. Picture: SUPPLIED

FOURTEEN women from the Nakasi Seventh-day Adventist Church women's group completed a two-day training on ways to conserve water under the Water Authority of Fiji's "Water Champions" program.

WAF chief executive officer Opetaia Ravai said the program showed the participants on how water was delivered from the source to the tap while educating them on how to best protect this finite and fragile resource as advocates and water champions.

"Worldwide, women have been shown to be the biggest users of water, which is why we encourage more women's groups from all denominations and faiths to come and learn about the value of water and the role Water Authority plays in delivering safe drinking water. We also encourage women to pursue careers with WAF."

"I hope you go back as true water champions to create the awareness in the people in your communities to value water," said Mr Ravai.

Participant, Loame Naituku, who is originally from Naitasiri, said the program was an exciting and educational experience for her.

"I am really happy to participate in such a great program and to see what it actually takes to produce clean drinking water. I will now be more responsible in saving water," she said.

"I will now practise to save water at home during my washing, small practices that we could all do, to help save water."

The two-day program included field visits to the Waimanu pumping station, the Cascade, Savura pumping station, the Tamavua national control centre and Water treatment plant, as well as the Kinoya wastewater treatment plant.

The water champions program also received a distinction award during the Global Water Summit held in Spain last week.