Study in military law

Alisi Vucago
Monday, May 08, 2017

THE University of Fiji is the first institution in the country to offer the study of Military Law under their School of Law at their two campuses in the country.

Dean of the School of Law at Uni Fiji Professor Shaista Shameem said the course was very topical and was offered as an elective as per students' requests.

"The basic element of military law applies internationally in the United Kingdom jurisdiction and Fiji," she said.

"The electives are offered for third and fourth-year law students."

Ms Shameem said the course was unique as it had everything to do with all aspects of military law and procedures, including court structure, the Constitution, the role of the military and its practice.

"The course is well attended and very popular with students," she added.








