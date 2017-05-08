The pine forest, 7 houses and a church

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Jolame Bakata the Turaga-ni-koro of Namuana village standing infront of a house as part of the village housing project.Picture ATU RASEA

A magnificent pine forest provides the perfect backdrop at the Vunisea jetty in Kadavu.

A team from this newspaper was on their way to the island for stories.

As part of their itinerary, Namuana Village was to be the first stop before the team headed to Dravuwalu in the district of Naceva which is on the other side of the island.

Kadavu, with an area of more than 400 square kilometres is the country's fourth largest island.

With a total population of 10,850, Namuana Village makes up 0.1 per cent of the total number of islanders who call Kadavu home.

Vunisea is its main centre, which includes government departments, a subdivisional hospital, police station and small retailers.

Namuana Village is about 10 minutes drive from the Vunisea jetty.

Before departing Suva, prior arrangement had already been made.

I was still marveling at the pine forest at Vunisea, little did I know that those pine trees were planted by Namuana villagers in the 1980s with one aim — development.

This is the story of the origins of that pine forest and the church building in Namuana Village. The pine forest was planted to ensure there will never be a repeat of the events of 1975.

Five years after Fiji gained independence, the late Solomone Momoivalu, one of the sons of Namuana, was a minister in the Alliance government which was led by the late Ratu Sir Kamisese Mara.

Around the country, there was the need for development and the sugar industry was blooming.

At Namuana Village, which was made up of only a few houses, they were hoping to build their church and houses for the villagers.

According to the turaga na Tui Namuana, Kelevi Vuase, the late minister knowing their aspirations arranged for a contract for cane cutting in Seaqaqa.

After a village meeting and further consultation, the cane cutting team departed Namuana on February 15, 1975, bound for Korovuli, Seaqaqa in Macuata.

Mr Vuase said those who went, took heed of the call of the vanua, and that was to develop their land.

"Tuberi na kena kamunaga davo na kena manumanu ena kena vakalutumi na qele nira sa lai tawana na vanua na neitou lewe ni yavusa. Ena qele talega va Korovuli era lai tawani talega oira mai Nabukelevuira kei ira talega mai Namalata, ena vuku tiko ni lakolako ni cakacaka ni veivakatoroicaketaki." (A whales tooth was presented to the landowning unit of Nalutu as we requested for that portion of land where we were to reside during the duration of our stay. It was this same land, the people of neighbouring villages Namalata and Nabukelevuira had also occupied. We were all there to help develop and give back to our village).

Mr Vuase said the landowning unit of Nalutu agreed and they were given that portion of land.

For the years that followed, men of Namuana toiled the land and cut cane until the construction work was completed on the church and seven houses.

"Keimami sa mani lai veiwekani voleka sara." (We became closely related).

He said it was also at this time that there was a move to start a pine forest, so as to ensure that no other delegation left the village for another island to seek funds for development at Namuana.

The pine plantation was to meet all development needs. The church was constructed and the new homeowners occupied their homes.

Before the passing of the former Tui Namuana, Amani Tuwaqa, he made a few requests to Mr Vuase as he was going to be the next successor to the chiefly title.

"E rua ga na nona itatau me vakayacori." (He made only two requests).

1. Me lai vakasukai lesu tale na qele mai Seaqaqa me vakasukai lesu tale vei ratou na itaukei ni vanua. Qai caka dua na vakavinavinaka mera sa lakovi talega oira na lewe ni yavusa era sa vo tu mai kea mera lesu tale, me vaka nira lako tu ena ilakolako vakavanua. Tataunaka o koya qo na siga Lotulevu, kena siga Tusiti tarava leqa kina. Nona leqa ya, ko au sa qai mai dabe tiko kina qo. (To return the land that belonged to the landowning unit Nalutu, and bring back the people of Namuana, who resided and called Korovuli in Seaqaqa their new home.

He made this request to me on Thursday afternoon, the following Tuesday he passed away).

2. Qai tara na vale nei Vakatawa, sa vica na iVakatawa era sa mai veiqaravi ena koro oqo, era mai tawana na vale e turu tiko." (Construct the home of the Methodist steward, because that house where he was staying before was leaking).

In 2012, preparations were made again by the people of Namuana to bring back members of their own yavusa.

Mr Vuase said a whale's tooth was again presented and after all traditional protocols, the land which was given to them about half a century ago was returned to its rightful owners, and 42 years after leaving Namuana the canecutters traditionally returned to their village on the island of Kadavu.

"Na vakavinavinaka levu kina vanua o Nalotu ena koro o Korovuli mai Seaqaqa ena nodra veiciqomi kei na nodra veimaroroi. (I say thank you to the mataqali o Nalotu, in Korovuli Seaqaqa for looking after and accepting us).

The steward's house was built from the pine that was planted about twenty years ago.

According to village headman, Jolame Bakata, the village plan was to construct 20 houses from the harvested pine.

"We plan to construct five houses now and another five later, then we hope to upgrade our water supply and after that complete the construction of the other 10 houses.

"As you can see the rise in sea level is also eating away our shoreline so we are hoping to have a sea wall constructed and also expanding our village boundary so that we can move further inland."