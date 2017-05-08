Cokanauto hopes to win award

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image FPRA nominee Viliame Cokanauto performing at a night club recently. Picture: SUPPLIED.

Viliame Cokanauto, 24, is keeping his fingers crossed to win an award at the upcoming Fiji Performing Rights Association (FPRA) music awards next week.

Cokanauto, has been nominated in the Artist of the Year category for the song Duri Mai Tavale and in the Most Popular Music Video category for the song Vasiti Rekisa.

Cokanuato said he was excited to be part of the music awards this year.

"Being nominated is a big thing for me. It's almost like the biggest stage and being nominated means being recognised by my hard work and dedication," Cokanuato.

"For musicians and artistes it is very important to be out there and showcase their talents and songs."

For Cokanauto, success is not something new to him, in 2014, he walked away with the Most Popular Song and Best New Artist awards.

Last year he also won the Most Popular Music Video award.

According to Cokanuato, he has been in the music industry for the past three years and his secret ingredient to success has been the idea of working smartly and showing dedication in every small step.

Cakanuato said every artiste, musician and composer in the country had unique talents but the only thing hindering their progress was the lack of resources.

"Sometimes, you really have to push your limits. Perseverance is very important. Success is not going to happen overnight and there will be obstacles along the way but it all comes down how bad you want it," he said.

Cakanuato said the music industry in the country was still developing with so many young and upcoming artistes trying to join the industry.

"My advice to the upcoming artistes is that there should be no excuses for them to achieve recognition.

"They should learn to improvise and use social media and internet to promote their work," he said.

Until now, Cokanauto, has released three albums with 35 songs. He is in the process of developing a new album and hopes to release it later in the year.