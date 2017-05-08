A mum's love

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Minister for Woman,Rosy Akbar during the parliament sitting. Picture: FILE

FAITH-BASED organisations play an important role in educating respect to mothers and elders in the communities.

These were the words of Minister for Health and Medical Services, Rosy Akbar, while attending the Fiji Brahma Kumari Rajyoga Mother's Day celebrations in Suva yesterday.

Ms Akbar said it was important to show respect and love and care to the mothers in the country.

"Mother's Day in fact should be celebrated every day, not just on a particular day. It is important to have everyone in the families, societies to be involved in the celebrations," Ms Akbar said.

"The value mothers have in our lives can't be compared to anything else. Lot of emotions is involved when it came to a mothers love.

"We should value and show respect to our mother's and never take them for granted."

However, Ms Akbar highlighted there were so many instances in the country where mothers and elders had been deserted by their children and families.

"There should be no reason as to why people can't look after their parents and elder's in our societies. All religion teaches that we should all pay respect and tributes to our mothers and elders," she said.

"It is very important for children to start from a young age to know the importance of knowing the sacrifices their mother has made, so that when they grow up, they treat them with dignity and equality."

Head of Brahma Kumari Rajyoga Centre in Fiji, Sister Shanta, echoed similar sentiments on the value mothers had on the upbringing of their children

Mother's Day will be officially celebrated this Sunday.