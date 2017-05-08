Fiji Time: 1:04 PM on Monday 8 May

Blood drive

Vishaal Kumar
Monday, May 08, 2017

THE Fiji Red Cross Society will celebrate the World Red Cross Day and Red Crescent Day with a blood drive today.

This was revealed by FRCS director general, Filipe Nainoca, who said each pint of blood made a difference in the lives of others.

"The blood bank at Colonial War Memorial (CWM) Hospital uses at least 50 pints of blood daily and this is used for accident, childbirth, cancer, leptospirosis, dengue, gynaecological, cardiac and open heart surgery cases," ," Mr Nainoca stated.

"Every unit we donate at our blood drive can help save up to three lives.

"Each recipient of that blood donation has his or her own story. He or she could be an accident or trauma victim, cancer patient, a mother giving birth, a premature baby, a transplant recipient or surgical candidate.

"Our impact goes beyond that patient. It is multiplied by the impact it has on that person's loved ones who are thankful for the unit we donated."

The blood drive will be held at Ratu Sukuna Park from 9am to 6pm today.








