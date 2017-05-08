Fiji Time: 1:03 PM on Monday 8 May

Motion to ratify UN deal passed

Aqela Susu
Monday, May 08, 2017

PARLIAMENT will ratify the UN Convention against Transnational Organized Crime and three of its supplementing protocols.

This after the House passed the motion that Parliament approved the UN Convention against Transnational Organized Crime and its three Supplementing Protocols presented by Attorney-General, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum.

The three protocols are the Protocol to Prevent, Suppress and Punish Trafficking in Persons, Especially Women and Children, the Protocol against the Smuggling of Migrants by Land, Sea and Air and the Protocol against the Illicit Manufacturing of and Trafficking in Firearms, their Parts and Components and Ammunition.

The convention is the main international instrument in the fight against transnational organised crime.

Speaking on the motion, Mr Sayed-Khaiyum said the three protocols supplementing the convention targeted certain fights with transnational organised criminal activity requiring specialised provisions.

"One of the fundamental reasons why countries ratify such a convention is fundamentally to get the necessary co-operation between the States because for such crimes, Madam Speaker, one of the key requirements to be able to address these issues is the gathering of intelligence; not just the gathering of intelligence but the sharing of intelligence and that is very critical," Mr Sayed-Khaiyum said.

The motion was unanimously agreed to and voted for by both sides of the House.








