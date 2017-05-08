Authorities join to solve overloading problem

/ Front page / News

THE Fiji Roads Authority is working with Land Transport Authority to solve the problem of overloading on Fiji's roads.

This was confirmed by Fiji Roads Authority chief executive officer John Hutchinson.

Mr Hutchinson said the overloading period had caused substantial damage on roads and bridges around Fiji.

"The cracks that appear on some bridges and on our roads are basically caused by these overloading vehicles and this degrades our roads," he said.

Mr Hutchinson said overloading seriously degrades the condition of roads.

"Therefore, millions of dollars are used on fixing, upgrading and building new roads," he said.

"If people are going to overload vehicles on that road network, we will be wasting a lot of that money."

Mr Hutchinson said what could have been fixed in 15 to 20 years' time, they were doing it in the next five years' time.

"All this money that we're using to fix up roads could have been spent on fixing other things like streetlights, proper drainage, footpaths and some other things and that is one of our main challenges right now," he said.