Farewell for Japanese ambassador

Monika Singh
Monday, May 08, 2017

THE Government is thankful for the partnerships formed between Fiji and Japan through the improvement in bilateral relations and the increase in political engagements and partnerships, says Minister of Defence Ratu Inoke Kubuabola.

He made this statement while farewelling the outgoing Japanese Ambassador, Takuji Hanatani in Suva last week.

Ratu Inoke said during the ambassador's term of service to Fiji, the people to people co-operation blossomed between the two countries like never before.

"Just recently, we signed an Exchange of Notes for a grant worth 100 million Japanese Yen ($F1.86m) to assist the Government of Fiji in restoration and rehabilitation works," he said.

"The Government of Japan had also undertaken to adopt and rehabilitate four rural schools damaged by Cyclone Winston under the Government of Fiji's 'Adopt a School' Program."

Ratu Inoke said he was grateful for the technical and developmental assistance provided by the government of Japan with regards to the development and furtherance of people to people exchanges, grassroots programs and youth and sports among other areas.

"We certainly are keen on exporting more of our Fijian rugby players to Japan if it may help you win Hong Kong title in 7s rugby or even the World Cup," he said.

"This is indicative of the growing strength of our bilateral relations."








