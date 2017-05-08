Fiji Time: 1:04 PM on Monday 8 May

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

COP 23 in Bonn

Alisi Vucago
Monday, May 08, 2017

FIJI'S main priority for the presidency at the UN Climate Change Conference (COP23) is to maintain the momentum and cohesiveness from the last COP conferences held in 2015 in Paris and in 2016 in Marrakesh.

These were the sentiments of Fiji's ambassador to the European Union in Brussels, Deo Saran at the 105th Session of the ACP Council of Ministers and 42nd ACP-EU Council of Ministers which was convened in Brussels earlier this week.

"We are well aware that the United States is currently mulling over on their commitment to the Paris Agreement," he said.

"Our Prime Minister, Frank Bainimarama, as the incoming president of COP23 has written to President Donald Trump, pleading not to withdraw from the Paris Agreement and remain committed with the rest of the world.

"I urge that the European Union and all its member states reinforce our collective plea to ask the United States to remain committed to the Paris Agreement."

Mr Saran said it was crucial that this year, all the necessary groundwork are done and significant progress on the Rule Book and 2018 facilitative dialogue were made.

"We also need to have an enhanced Climate Action Agenda to showcase and demonstrate the progress being made on the ground.

"We are taking an open and inclusive approach and are currently actively engaging with all relevant parties, Non-sate actors, civil societies and business communities to hear and exchange their priorities and expectations for COP23."

EU co-president of the ACP-EU Council George Vella noted that for the first time the Presidency of COP is being held by a Small Island Developing State (SIDS) and assured that the EU was fully committed to supporting Fiji and ensuring a successful outcome for all parties.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65780.6388
JPY 55.047152.0471
GBP 0.36990.3619
EUR 0.43690.4249
NZD 0.70400.6710
AUD 0.65300.6280
USD 0.48380.4668

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 08th, May, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Mother's Day date change confusion
  2. A mum's fear
  3. Tourism focus
  4. Sayed-Khaiyum: Painfully slow response from GCF
  5. From Ra to Europe
  6. Study in military law
  7. 'Pernicious' Bill
  8. 'Section 24 violates' claims human rights lawyer
  9. Concern for environment over possible oil spills
  10. FLOTSAM AND JETSAM

Top Stories this Week

  1. Forging a special bond Tuesday (02 May)
  2. Cyclone Donna, will bring strong winds over Fiji waters Wednesday (03 May)
  3. SPEAKER: No links to FijiFirst Tuesday (02 May)
  4. Have a say Tuesday (02 May)
  5. $140m investment Friday (05 May)
  6. Minister not aware of underwater discovery Tuesday (02 May)
  7. Bus crashes into parked car Tuesday (02 May)
  8. Container ship sinks Saturday (06 May)
  9. Miss Fiji for Miss World Tuesday (02 May)
  10. Katonibau out of 7s Friday (05 May)