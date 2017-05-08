COP 23 in Bonn

/ Front page / News

FIJI'S main priority for the presidency at the UN Climate Change Conference (COP23) is to maintain the momentum and cohesiveness from the last COP conferences held in 2015 in Paris and in 2016 in Marrakesh.

These were the sentiments of Fiji's ambassador to the European Union in Brussels, Deo Saran at the 105th Session of the ACP Council of Ministers and 42nd ACP-EU Council of Ministers which was convened in Brussels earlier this week.

"We are well aware that the United States is currently mulling over on their commitment to the Paris Agreement," he said.

"Our Prime Minister, Frank Bainimarama, as the incoming president of COP23 has written to President Donald Trump, pleading not to withdraw from the Paris Agreement and remain committed with the rest of the world.

"I urge that the European Union and all its member states reinforce our collective plea to ask the United States to remain committed to the Paris Agreement."

Mr Saran said it was crucial that this year, all the necessary groundwork are done and significant progress on the Rule Book and 2018 facilitative dialogue were made.

"We also need to have an enhanced Climate Action Agenda to showcase and demonstrate the progress being made on the ground.

"We are taking an open and inclusive approach and are currently actively engaging with all relevant parties, Non-sate actors, civil societies and business communities to hear and exchange their priorities and expectations for COP23."

EU co-president of the ACP-EU Council George Vella noted that for the first time the Presidency of COP is being held by a Small Island Developing State (SIDS) and assured that the EU was fully committed to supporting Fiji and ensuring a successful outcome for all parties.