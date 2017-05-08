Lodhiya's new collection

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Designer Aekta Lodhiya returns for 2017 with Elahé, a stylish collection that tells a story about Middle-Eastern ethnicity, culture and heritage for the Fiji Fashion Week. Picture: SUPPLIED.

DESIGNER Aekta Lodhiya will introduce her new stylish collection that tells a story about Middle-Eastern ethnicity, culture and heritage called Elahe at this year's Fiji Fashion Week.

Elahe was inspired by Ms Lodhiya's childhood in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and the collection focuses on cuts and draping.

Her debut collection "Myra's Global Desi" collection, a fusion of Indian and Western silhouettes received positive reviews by fashion bloggers, critics, judges and fashion lovers in Suva.

"As a designer, I have gained a lot of valuable insights and knowledge from my fellow designers and have worked even harder this year to ensure that the designs are flawless and the concept is clearly shown.

"The name 'Myra' means 'Beloved' in Sanskrit and 'Poetic Invention' in English so we want whoever wears 'Myra' labelled clothes be an embodiment of style statement which is loved and appreciated by all.

"Designing is all about storytelling. I see a concept and inspiration behind every collection that is shown on the runway.

"The best part about being a designer is we have the power to make a woman feel beautiful, confident and independent."

Ms Lodhiya said through her collection, she wanted to cater for women of all age groups and her team aspired to manufacture for plus sized women in the next few years.

"I believe that there is a lot of untapped raw talent in the women of Fiji and we want to employ and empower this group for Myra," she said.

She stated Myra was formed with the objective of giving any lady a one-stop destination to get designer wear in Fiji.

She plans to open up a new branch in Suva.