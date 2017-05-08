NFP promises change

/ Front page / News

IF they are voted into power in 2018, the National Federation Party (NFP) says it will reduce ministerial salaries by 25 per cent and revoke the Parliamentary Powers and Privileges Bill and Sugar Reform Bills if they were implemented.

This was the promise made by party leader, Professor Biman Prasad, during the NFP's working committee meeting at Rakiraki Village yesterday.

He also said an NFP government would remove Village bylaws, implement a $100 per tonne payment for sugarcane and address high cost of living and health issues with urgency.

"After Tropical Cyclone Winston, while kids were studying in tents, while homes were being built, while people were struggling to put things back and return their lives to normal, this Government was busy trying to increase allowances of members of Parliament and ministers," he said.

"And the NFP in Parliament opposed that and we have refused to take any increase in that allowance.

"When we come into government, we will reduce the salaries of the PM and Government ministers by 25 per cent immediately."

He said an independent emoluments committee would look into salaries and ensure ministers and the PM were paid what was commensurate and relative to Fiji's economic situation.

In regards to Village bylaws, Prof Prasad said no government should force its will on any people and especially not on the indigenous community. Referring to the Parliamentary Powers and Privileges Bill, he said if imposed on the people, an NFP government would throw it out.