Reddy: Get our priorities right

A TAVUA sugarcane grower said it was ironical for Government to speak about cost cutting and increasing efficiency in the industry without taking stock of how it was unnecessarily using funds on itself.

Paras Ram Reddy made the comment while making a submission to the Standing Committee on Economic Affairs on the Reform of the Sugar Cane Industry Bill last Friday.

"Last year, when Parliament was in session, I was there and I saw the full length of the street lined up with Landcruisers. Line those Landcruisers alongside the Rarawai and Lautoka mills and we will see our priorities and cost saving opportunities," he said.

"There are vehicles we can use that are less expensive that we can get around in. Line those Landcruisers and Prados in front of the Tavua Hospital where patients sit in a lean-to when they're sick and get hit by the sun. We have to get our priorities right. We have to put our costs and efficiencies in perspective if we want to talk about moving forward."

Mr Reddy said it was important people understood the inner workings of the sugar industry and the various institutions before making submissions on the two Bills. About 60 farmers attended the third and last round of consultations on the Reform Bill and Sugar Cane Growers Fund Amendment Bill at Balata College in Tavua on Friday.