PM plans talks

PRIME Minister and Minister for Sugar Voreqe Bainimarama wants to meet canefarmers this week and put a rest to speculation and rumours surrounding issues within the industry.

The trip, planned for this Thursday, will also include members of the Fiji Sugar Corporation board and management.

This was the word from the PM's and Sugar Ministry permanent secretary, Yogesh Karan.

"This is unconfirmed as yet, the consultation with farmers is still being planned because the PM has a very tight schedule. From the last time he was with farmers, there has been a lot of speculation going on and we thought it best that growers get to hear about where things are from their minister," he said.

"We have given $13.6 million in cane planting grants, $2m for mechanical harvester purchase program, $3m for cane access roads, provided fertiliser subsidies and there are other things that we have planned for the farmers and the industry.

"The consultation will also give farmers the opportunity to ask questions and for the PM to address any concerns they may have. We have been receiving a number of concerns from farmers on various issues and this forum will give growers a good opportunity to air these in an open forum."

While farmers in the Western Division welcomed the planned visit by the PM, some expressed concerns at the manner it was being conducted.

Arun Sharma, a prominent grower from Naloto sector, Ba, claimed he was asked by FSC field officers yesterday to obtain information and signatures from his harvesting gang for the planned consultation.

"The FSC field officer said transport will be provided from Ba, Lautoka, Nadi and Rakiraki to Garvey Park in Tavua for the meeting and we had to hand in the forms by Tuesday at the latest," he claimed .

"It is OK for the PM to hold consultations but what we are questioning is why the need for farmers to be transported there. Who is footing the cost?"

FSC chief executive officer Graham Clark said the miller was part of a working group preparing for the visit and facilitating communication to farmers via its sector offices.