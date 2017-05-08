Mother's Day date change confusion

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Nasea Methodist Church women choir during the mother's day church service yesterday. Picture: LUISA QIOLEVU.

THE Methodist Churches has shifted Mother's Day celebrations this year to Sunday this week, leaving most church members confused.

The church's secretary for communication and overseas mission, Reverend James Bhagwan confirmed this, adding that the most important thing was that mothers needed to be praised and supported every day.

Mr Bhagwan said the church used to celebrate the day on the first Sunday of every May.

"I understand that there is a commercial Mother's Day when businesses normally start advertising and marketing for the day and that it is this week (Sunday, May 7)," he said.

"According to the church calendar, Mother's Day for 2017 will be held this Sunday (May 14).

"However, that is besides the point but in the spirit of the day, I think the most important thing is that Mother's Day is every day because a mother's love cannot be repaid."

Mr Bhagwan said it should be a day spent on recognising and appreciating the role of mothers in churches and communities.

"Mother's Day should also include our respect and security for all women. This is the first year that the date for the special day had been changed and there is bound to be some confusion."

Meanwhile, churches in the Macuata Methodist Church circuit such as Naseakula Methodist Church, Nasea Methodist Church and numerous other Methodist churches in Vanua Levu celebrated Mother's Day yesterday.

People also sought clarity on the date for this year's Mother's Day on social media. A few members of the Naseakula and Nasea Methodist church in Labasa even joked, saying they would commemorate Mother's Day again this Sunday.