Workshop reveals weakness areas

/ Front page / News

SOME primary schoolteachers in the Northern Division were taught the simplest ways to communicate with children without making them feel bored during classes.

The teachers were part of a numeracy workshop conducted by the Ministry of Education which was held at the Bethel Primary School last week.

In an interview, Draladamu Primary School teacher Vashni Prasad said the workshop had given teachers more ideas and techniques of teaching in school.

"This numeracy workshop is mostly for Year 1 and Year 2 teachers basically because most children in this level tend to lack concentration after lunch and are mostly in their own world during class," she said.

Ms Prasad said after the workshop, teachers found their area of weaknesses.

"Most of us have the habit of entering the class and teaching straightaway without getting all the children's attention and in this workshop, we have learnt other ways of teaching our class without making them feel bored or sleepy," she said.

"We were introduced to nine starter activities and a few of them are word problems, mind readers, number race, bingo and patterns that we could give to the children before we begin our normal classes just to energise them and get them to concentrate in class so they don't get lost."

Ms Prasad said they now looked forward to the beginning of the second term of school so they could start off with their motivational activities for their students.

"Education is the key to success in life, and teachers make the last impact in the lives of their students," she said.

"I thank the Minister for Education, Dr Mahendra Reddy for implementing the numeracy workshop for Year 1 and 2 teachers and as I say, teaching is a noble profession that shapes the character, calibre, and future of an individual."