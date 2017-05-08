Kumar: Safety, unity at carnival

/ Front page / News

THE Duavata Crime Prevention carnival acts as an instrument of peace and hope in the Northern Division, says carnival chairman Satish Kumar.

In an interview, Mr Kumar said the carnival aimed at bringing the people together despite their cultural differences.

"We have been organising for this carnival every year and it has always been our main aim to bring the people of Labasa together," he said.

Mr Kumar said their main aim every year was the safety of the people.

"Through the years, we have organised for this carnival, we have seen changes in Labasa Town and there is not so much crime reported from our town and we are thankful for that," he said.

"Our main plan is to get the people of Labasa to work in partnership with the police to help prevent crime and to send the message across to every community that their safety is everyone's business and we should look out for each other."

Mr Kumar said through their awareness programs and past carnivals, people had been educated about what to do when they needed help.

"Women and children are now familiar with what to do and know where to go when they are faced with any abuse," he said.

"This year contestants will be highlighting more on child abuse and how we need to work together to stop it as it is one of the main issues faced in our country today."

The Duavata Crime Prevention Carnival will open on June 24.