Road repairs at Koroinasolo good news for farmers

Luisa Qiolevu
Monday, May 08, 2017

GOOD news for farmers and members of the public in Koroinasolo in the interior of Bua as road rehabilitation works began in the area last week.

Fiji Roads Authority chief executive officer John Hutchinson said work was expected to continue through this week.

Mr Hutchinson said they would upgrade 6.6 kilometres of the Koroinasolo unsealed road.

"The upgrading works will start at the intersection of Koroinasolo Village road to Navulilevu Village which ends at Koroinasolo village," he said.

"We are currently working on site clearing, grubbing and drainage works. All this are in progress on section 2 of Koroinasolo."

Mr Hutchinson said repair works would include the removal of large rocks from carriage way on section 2 of Koroinasolo.

"We will also undertake upgrade works on three kilometers of the Kavula and Banikea unsealed roads," he said. "The repair works will start at Kavula Village and end at Banikea Village."

Earlier, farmers and members of the public had voiced their concerns on the condition of the roads in the area, saying that it had been affecting transportation.

Koroinasolo villager, Nemani Tutakivalu said farmers in the area found it hard to transport their farm produce to markets.

Mr Tutakivalu said when it rained, the conditions of the road worsened, adding that people had to resort to travelling on horseback.

"This is good news for us and people at Banikea and Kavula villages too," he said.








