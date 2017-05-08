'Section 24 violates' claims human rights lawyer

/ Front page / News

THE introduction of Section 24 under the Parliamentary Powers and Privileges Bill 2016 (Bill No. 28 of 2016) is contradictory to the Fijian Government's constant claims to have given all Fijians 'true democracy'.

That's the view of local human rights lawyer, Aman Ravindra-Singh, who said there was no logical explanation as to why there was a need for section 24 in the Bill.

"Section 24 violates a citizen's right to freedom of speech and expression and further suppresses and silences a citizen's right to freedom of speech and expression," Mr Ravindra-Singh claimed.

He said for a nation to call itself democratic, it must first respect and allow for freedom of speech, expression and publication. "A nation which suppresses and gags its citizens cannot stand alongside democratic nations.

"The very objective of Section 24 is to suppress a citizen from being critical and to openly question actions of Government in Parliament," Mr Ravindra-Singh claimed.

He claimed the right to be critical and openly challenge Parliament was enshrined in the Fijian Constitution.

"Section 17 of the Fijian Constitution provides for freedom of speech and expression and publication.

"If section 24 is passed by Parliament and becomes the law in Fiji, it will be in direct violation of Section 17 of the Fijian Constitution which provides every citizen in Fiji the right to freedom of expression and freedom of publication."

Mr Ravindra-Singh said Parliament was elected by the people, and to have a law which suppressed the very people who voted the MPs into Parliament was contradictory and unacceptable in a genuine democracy.

He said the penalties imposed under the Bill were a dangerous move by the Government against its citizens.

"We face criminal prosecution and five years jail time for exercising our right to free speech and expression.

"Where is the protection for Fiji citizens whose right to freedom of speech and expression are violated?

"It is rather ironic that the people's body — Parliament would criminalise free speech. Free speech is a birthright and a human right."