Concern for environment over possible oil spills

Alisi Vucago
Monday, May 08, 2017

THE Suva Harbour Foundation (SHF) is concerned that a possible oil spill from the MV Southern Phoenix that sank just off the Kings Wharf on Saturday morning would be environmentally harmful.

SHF founder, Bob Gillet said the area where the incident took place was not very pristine and the water was not crystal clear to determine any possible oil spillage.

"From an environmental side, the effectiveness of the containment of the oil boom is very important," he said.

Mr Gillet claimed when he drove along the foreshore on Saturday, he could smell fossil fuel from where the incident took place.

"When this strong wind is blowing, it's going to be blowing for a couple of days, and the wind drift goes directly from where the vessel is, straight to Lami foreshore, and that's another impact to be considered," he said.

He said he also hoped some sort of co-operation was engineered between Fiji Ports Corporation Ltd (FPCL) and SHF as he believed they could offer assistance into maintaining safety at the Suva Harbour.

Yesterday, the Maritime Safety Authority of Fiji (MSAF) said it was still carrying out continuous assessment to monitor any possible oil spills from MV Southern Phoenix.

In a statement, MSAF said investigations were in progress to ascertain the cause of the sinking of the cargo ship.

FPCL received a distress call from the captain of MV Southern Phoenix about 1.30am last week on Saturday, requesting MSAF for the deployment of the oil spill equipment.

"Our emergency response teams, with the help of our fellow authorities, deployed specialised oil spill booms to ensure that damage to the marine environment was minimised," said MSAF CEO, John Tunidau.

Mr Tunidau confirmed the booming of the ship started about 8.30am and finished about 12.45pm on Saturday.

After oil spill booms were deployed around the wreck, divers were deployed to plug the breathers for oil tanks in order to prevent further leakages.

MSAF, Pacific Energy, Total and Government Shipping Services (GSS) personnel carried out the booming of the ship to contain any possible oil spill.

MSAF, FPCL, Fiji Navy, GSS, police, Fiji Ports Terminal Ltd, National Fire Authority (NFA), Marine Pacific and Dive Centre were involved in a co-ordinated response effort to the emergency.








