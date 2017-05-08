FLOTSAM AND JETSAM

/ Front page / News

Beachcomber heard this tale about a three-year-old nephew getting on the plane for the first time and created a big buzz around the house.

He became the subject of his sibling's conversation who were laughing away while talking about him.

According to the siblings, some passengers were speaking to the nephew in English thinking he was from overseas (because of his fair complexion).

In the middle of it all, the three year-old pretended he understood every last word and smiled and waved.

The siblings were laughing their heads off until a side comment came from one of their cousins.

Saying, "Koya gona sa vodo waqavuka tale â€¦ o kemudou? Se stroll wavoki tiko gaâ€¦ (At least he has gone on a plane, what about you guys? You guys are strolling around the neighbourhood).

Beachcomber heard the nephew's siblings realised that their youngest brother had travelled by plane before they did.

Cala tale...