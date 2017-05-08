Fiji Time: 1:03 PM on Monday 8 May

'Pernicious' Bill

Nasik Swami
Monday, May 08, 2017

THE Fiji Labour Party (FLP) has labelled the Parliamentary Powers and Privileges Bill 2016 (Bill No. 28 of 2016) as "pernicious" and specifically designed to subdue the critics of Government.

Party leader, Mahendra Chaudhry said provisions under Section 24 of the Bill were designed to stifle fair criticism and condemnation of Government's conduct.

"Is it not incongruous that Members of Parliament must reserve for themselves the freedom to hurl the harshest of criticisms at their political opponents under cover of parliamentary privilege without having to worry about civil or criminal proceedings but deny the people, under threat of imprisonment, their right to criticise or condemn decisions of Parliament, its Speaker or committees on matters of public interest?"

"As stated earlier, it is a new provision which quite understandably, was not in the previous Act because it offends against the right to freedom of expression and speech. As an institution, Parliament must permit the people to speak freely about the manner of its functioning.

"In a democracy, no institution or individual should be above reproach."

He said it was a pity that the initiators of the Bill, although holding high office, had not as yet understood the meaning of democracy and what it implied.








