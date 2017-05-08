$3.1m for COP23 prep

/ Front page / News

FIJI will get $3.1 million ($US1.5m) to help prepare for its presidency of the 23rd Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change.

This was confirmed by the Asian Development Bank's vice-president for East Asia, South East Asia and the Pacific, Stephen Groff, yesterday during the ADB's 50th annual meeting of board of governors in Yokohama, Japan.

Mr Groff said ADB's support to Fiji's COP23 presidency would include technical advice worth $US0.5m ($F1.05m) to assist Fiji become a global leader on green transport issues and explore options to expand insurance coverage for households, farmers and businesses to cover potential losses from natural disasters.

In ADB's recognition of the fact that small island developing countries are the most at risk from climate change, ADB also committed to providing $US1m ($F2.1m) in grants to the Fijian Government to ensure Pacific island countries had a strong voice in the lead up to COP23.

"ADB's support for Fiji's Presidency of COP23 comes as the ADB is doubling the total financing we provide for climate change to $US6 billion ($F12.6b) by 2020," he said.

Mr Groff said ADB was very pleased to have assisted Fiji in mobilising $31m in grant financing for the Green Climate Fund (GCF) to improve water supply in Suva.

Meanwhile, the Pacific Developing Member Countries (PDMC) head of delegation and governor of Fiji to the ADB meeting, Attorney-General and Minister for Economy Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum welcomed the assistance.

"As our Prime Minister and incoming COP23 president, Frank Bainimarama, has highlighted, COP23 will be critical to keep up the momentum for decisive action to reduce carbon emissions and arrest the current state of global warming," said Mr Sayed-Khaiyum. Fiji is pleased to extend an invitation to the ADB president to join the advisory panel for COP23 and appreciates ADB's valuable technical advice."

Mr Groff said the technical assistance would not only support a number of areas in capacity building in Fiji for the work that remained to be done for COP23 but also for carrying forward all the work that would lead to COP23 and going forward to a more sustainable Fijian economy.

In terms of readiness for the major climate event, Mr Sayed-Khaiyum said: "We have been ready and the fact of the matter is that this type of assistance is useful to implement the work that needs to be done and there is quite a lot of work that has to be done."