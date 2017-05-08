Sayed-Khaiyum: Painfully slow response from GCF

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image ADB's vice-president for East Asia, South East Asia and the Pacific Stephen Groff with Fiji's head of delegation Attorney-General and Minister for Economy Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum at the announcement yesterday. Picture: MONIKA SINGH

THE delay in the time taken to disburse funds from the Green Climate Fund has prompted the Pacific region leaders to call for a fast-tracking of administrative processes in the disbursement of approved funds for GCF projects.

In his address as the governor of Fiji and head of the Pacific Developing Member Countries (PDMC) to the 50th Asian Development Bank's annual meeting of board of governors yesterday, Attorney-General and Minister for Economy Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum, raised issues of concern by the PDMC delegation.

Mr Sayed-Khaiyum said the PDMC had raised strong concerns on the painfully slow response from GCF with regards to the disbursement of approved projects which had derailing impact on national budgetary processes and planning.

"Significant delays can render elements of the envisaged project irrelevant over time, increase project risks and hence raise the cost of financing. We seek the ADB's assistance to facilitate and streamline the current bureaucratic processes of GCF. The PDMC further proposes the ADB step in to provide those approved GCF funds as this will enable expeditious commencement and completion of projects."

He said in comparison with the performance and growth of the Asian region, the Pacific's ability to leverage and benefit from a thriving Asia and the rest of the world, had been weakened by its diseconomies of scale and geographical isolation from large markets.

"In addition, our greater vulnerability to climate change and natural disasters results in more drain on fiscal revenue and resources to meet the adaptation and rehabilitation efforts which in turn constraints funds needed to expand network and the size of infrastructure to spur growth on a sustainable basis."

Mr Sayed-Khaiyum said there was also a need to a nuanced approach to measuring and indexing vulnerability and fragility be embraced to enable access to concessional finance when necessary.

His statement was delivered on behalf of governors from Cook Islands, Kiribati, Federated States of Micronesia, Nauru, Palau, Papua New Guinea, Samoa, Solomon Islands, Timor-Leste, Tonga, Tuvalu and Vanuatu.