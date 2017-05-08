Tourism focus

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Miss World contestants during a tourism excursion in Mamanuca's. Picture: SUPPLIED

PROMOTING Fiji as a tourism destination will be the prime focus of the Miss World Fiji pageant this year.

Pageant director, Andhy Blake said this was the focus because the Miss World franchise was part of 130 other franchises worldwide and closely followed by the international media, big fashion labels and renowned bloggers.

Blake said by capturing the attention of the world through the pageant's platform would market Fiji further as one of the best tourism destinations.

"Whenever our girls visit a tourist location, we post images up on our international Facebook page and this drives interest from around the world," he said.

"In recent years, Miss World Fiji's tourism excursions have gained interest in countries like Trinidad and Tobago, Guyana, Brazil, England and Korea.

"Whoever is crowned Miss World Fiji 2017 will also promote Fiji tourism at the international finals in China which begins in November."

Miss World Fiji will have a preliminary show on June 5 at the V-Max cinema at Damodar City Centre, followed by the grand finals on June 10 at the Grand Pacific Hotel.

Digicel is the major sponsor for this year's contest and tickets for this year's event are sold at the Fiji Broadcasting Corporation who are the official lisence holders of Miss World Fiji.